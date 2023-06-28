The City of Lima is asking for public input on the CBDG home action plan

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Department of Housing and Neighborhoods is looking for residents' comments on their CBDG home action plan.
After several meetings and further review, the draft of the 2023-2024 annual action plan is available for public review. The city gets federal money each year to distribute through community development block grants and the home investment partnerships programs. This year there were approximately 30 applications for grant money and they were able to provide money to each of those applicants.
"We have a 30-day comment period on the draft. So that allows the public to say, hey I want you to consider this or consider that. And then after we gather those public comments we incorporate into the plan. We see if we want to make additional changes. Council is also giving us feedback at this time," said Andria Perkins, director of Housing and Neighborhoods.
The public comment period goes through July 22nd. They will then review it, make any changes, the council will vote on it and it will be submitted to Housing Urban Development (HUD).
You can view the CDBG/HOME Annual Action Plan at https://www.cityhall.lima.oh.us/DocumentCenter/View/9714/2023-Annual-Action-Plan-from-sf