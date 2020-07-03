The City of Lima suggests virtual fireworks for this 4th of July

With the cancellation of many of the firework displays in the area, the City of Lima is encouraging people to go virtual for your 4th of July celebration.
They suggest “augmented reality”. Holopundits is a technology company based in Dublin, Ohio that is offering free “AR” fireworks on their app. It is completely free with no adds. It just for entertainment and enjoyment as the coronavirus has disrupted Independence Day. City officials just wanted to offer something for families to do.
Parks and Recreation Director Ric Stolly explains, “Really fairly easy once you put the app on. It does ask you if it’s ok to use the location. It absolutely is all safe, it’s very secure, you aren’t giving anything out. There’re no ads, nothing coming at you. It’s not doing anything but trying to help communities who have had to cancel their fireworks program for the summer of 2020.”
To enjoy the 10 minutes of fireworks, just download the Total AR app on your smartphone or tablet. Allow it to enable your camera and location. Choose the Geo AR icon. Put your camera at eye level and point to the sky. The fireworks will display over the landscape you are pointing towards. The fireworks will be available from 9 p.m. to midnight on the 4th. They also offer several other AR experiences on the app.