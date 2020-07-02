The Committee on Racial Injustice and Reform holds town hall meeting on policing

Earlier this evening, the Committee on Racial Injustice and Reform held their first town hall meeting on the topic of police reform.
Questions brought to the panel’s attention dealt with the hiring process within the police department, recruiting more diverse officers, body cameras, and what reconstructing the police would look like.
Other ideas brought to the table included rehabilitation efforts for ex-convicts and more positive outreach between police and the community.
On the panel was Chief Kevin Martin from the Lima Police Department. He says conversations within the police department have been occurring on how they can move forward, and address concerns and ideas the community may have.
He explains, “Right now more than ever we have a number of very big and pressing issues throughout our community, the same as throughout the rest of the nation, and this is an opportunity for me to not only get out and speak but also to get out and listen to people. To better understand what other people’s concerns are, because again, I want the Lima community to trust and to feel safe with their police department.”
The committee’s next public meeting will be on Thursday, July 9th at 5 p.m. at the Heir Force Community School (150 W Grand Ave, Lima, OH 45801).