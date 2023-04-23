The Downtown Get Down coming to Lima on April 29th

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Why go elsewhere to find art and music, when a new festival will be bringing that all together in Downtown Lima? The Downtown Get Down will showcase live bands and various artists Saturday, April 29th. There also be vendors, art workshops, and demonstrations, plus DJs to help set the mood. Organizers want to let people know that you don’t have to leave the area to have a fun night full of arts and music.
“There are a lot of folks complaining that there isn’t a lot to do in downtown Lima. We want to keep people in town to spend money, and we are giving them an opportunity to do that,” says Josh Inglis, Homies Production. “They are leaving town to go to festivals or watch music and art outside of Lima. We are going to give them an opportunity to do that.”
The Downtown Get Down is Saturday, April 29th at the Legacy Arts Building at 230 N. Main Street in Lima. Tickets are $20 in advance or $30 at the door and can be purchased at Alter Ego Comics or Groamy’s CDs and Tapes. The doors open at 4 pm. and the event runs until 1 am. For more information log on to https://allevents.in/lima/the-downtown-get-down/200024245547403.