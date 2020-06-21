The eve of opening day for the Putnam County Fair

It’s the eve of the opening day for the Putnam County Fair and people were busy setting up on the grounds.
Trucks pulled into the fairgrounds in droves hauling trailers full of livestock and fair food in preparation for the opening day of the 2020 Putnam County Fair. While there were many activities cut from the fair, like rides, games, and shuttles, you can still count on getting all of your favorite fair foods and watching tractor pulls and demolition derbies.
More importantly, junior fair exhibitors get to participate in the livestock shows they’ve been waiting for all year.
Zachary Deleruyelle, a junior fair exhibitor says, “It makes me feel amazing. I like that the senior fair board fought for all of us exhibitors to make sure that our hard work just wasn’t for nothing, and they really had our back--especially Jason. He did a good job at managing and getting everything to go good, make sure we all got the green light to be able to go and just be able to put this on. I really appreciate the hard work that they all put in.”
Admission to the fair is free, and you can find the schedule of events on the Putnam County Fair Facebook.