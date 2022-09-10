The Gardens at Wapakoneta hold 2nd annual "Family Fun Day"

A sunny Saturday made it a perfect time for seniors and their families to have some fun at the Gardens at Wapakoneta.

The facility held their 2nd annual "Family Fun Day" which consisted of bounce houses, games, face paintings, great food, and fellowship with one another. The event was free and open to the public. The creator of the event says this is a way for seniors to connect with their families and the younger generations. These activities help bring an already tight-knit community even closer.

