The Greater Lima Region Amphitheater and Park getting additional donations as construction nears

The construction date for the “Greater Lima Region Amphitheatre and Park” is getting closer and Lima Rotarians are looking forward to seeing it come to life.
Husky Refinery donating an additional $50,000 on top of the $20,000 already given and Dr. James and Chris O’Neill donating in honor of his mother Madelon brings the club within $57,000 of the $1,250,000 original fundraising goal. What started as a small community space has turned into a metropolitan destination spot. With all the revitalization going on in that area of downtown Lima the amphitheater will offer a state-of-the-art venue to hold outdoor entertainment.
Rotarian and project chair Tracie Sanchez adds, “That’s the whole idea. We want to be able to bring more commerce into the city of Lima. We want the surrounding region but also pull from Fort Wayne and Columbus and Dayton and Toledo, all those surrounding areas to have things to do here in Lima to pull people into our city.”
The Rotary is now working with art organizations in raising funds for production equipment to enhance performances at the amphitheater. You can make a donation on the Lima Rotary website.