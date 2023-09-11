The impact that 9/11 had in our local area

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - As news started to spread about the attacks no one was sure what was going to happen and that sent everyone into unknown territory.
Locally area schools were sent into lockdown. In 2001 they hadn't really done that. Lima City School officials say they had custodians at doors checking IDs as parents were coming to pick up their children. Current Superintendent Jill Ackerman was a principal at the time and says the schools' technology was not as it is today and they were watching on one TV with aluminum foil as an antenna.
"And I can remember very distinctly knowing that those towers had been hit. Knowing that the Pentagon had been hit and then someone approaching me in the hall and saying that there was a plane missing and it was heading toward Cleveland. That's terrifying when you know that you have the lives of 400 kids plus staff members in your hands and you do not know what's going on outside of that school," said Jill Ackerman, who was principal at the time of the attacks.
The Allen County Emergency Management Agency was put into service as officials were concerned with the possibility of a local threat due to the refinery, chemical plants, and the tank plant. While these sites did not become targets, it changed emergency response protocols around the nation.
"As a result of that we created a Department of Homeland Security. I've had the honor of meeting every Secretary of Homeland Security since that office was created. I think the one thing we all have in common is understanding that we can't be complacent and we can't be naive to think that people won't try and attack us on our own soils. So that was a game changer because we really didn't think they would do that," stated Russ Decker, former Allen County EMA director.
Both say that policies and procedures were updated and changed all across the board for the country after 9/11.