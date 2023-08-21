The importance of fairgoers and livestock staying cool this week at the Allen County Fair

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - With daily highs in the 80s and 90s, heat exhaustion is a concern for both livestock and fairgoers this week.
Although we often think of the Allen County Fair as the end of summer, the summer heat is far from over. Thankfully, 4-H members showing livestock have a few methods for keeping their animals cool.
"If you notice, in here, we've got these big, massive fans that blow wind really well, so really you just have to minimize your walking so they don't get overheated. When you see them panting too much, just spray them down. It helps keep them cool. And it's just so important because if they do get too hot, they won't walk, they won't eat," explained Gianna Staas, Allen County Fair Pork Industry Queen.
Reducing the movement of the hogs and using wood chips instead of straw for their bedding can also help. Cattle exhibitors take a similar approach to deal with the heat.
"Well, we're rinsing them a lot with cold water, and we have a blower, which is kind of like a big hair dryer, and we blow them out and then we stick them in (front of) fans. And there's actually a big, like, water fan in there that we keep on them all day, and it keeps them cool," stated Riley Herriman, Allen County Fair Beef Queen.
Animals with more muscle mass and more fur can be more sensitive to hot conditions.
"If it's got a lot of hair, be weary of that as well just because hair, much like us, it can be hot. So keep them a little extra cool if you've got a fuzzy one at home," added Staas.
The high temperatures can also be harsh on those attending the fair. Perry Township Fire Chief Kevin Rader recommends people watch out for symptoms such as dizziness and if they stop sweating.
"The crews out here on the grounds will be looking for people experiencing heat exhaustion. And we just ask the people out here at the fairgrounds to seek shelter in air-conditioned buildings and drink a lot of water, and just seek any medical attention if you're becoming weak or light-headed," said Chief Kevin Rader, Perry Township Fire Department.
Here at the fair, some of the best ways to beat the heat are moving air and cool water, which will help both fairgoers and animals alike.