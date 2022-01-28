The Labor Shortage Challenge: What can businesses do?

Where have all the workers gone? A state workforce specialist says it’s a combination of things.
The executive director of the Greater Ohio Workforce Board Inc. spoke to area business leaders at the Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting. He says that the workforce seeing a record number of baby boomers retiring, not enough millennials to replace them, and a global trend of not having the 2.1 children to replace our population. Some say if all those who are receiving unemployment go back to work that our vanishing workforce would be fixed.
John Trott, Executive Director of Greater Ohio Workforce Board Inc says that is not the fix, “There were about 15-thousand people last week who applied for benefits. I want to say 45-thousand are on continued claims for benefits. Put that together it’s 60-thousand people. If we put them all back to work, it’s less than 1% of the workforce. So, 60-thousand is a big number but not big enough.”
Trott says there are things employers can do to try and counteract the vanishing workforce. You will want to focus on the retention of the employees you have and ease up on your requirements.
Trott goes on to say, “If you are in the position where you have to look for workers try expanding your scope of who you look for. Instead of looking for the exact skills for a job look for the skills that are close enough that you can training towards. And then expanding the pool of folks that you look at. Looking at retired people, looking at people with disabilities, returning citizens, so that you have a broader pool of folks to pull from.”
Trott also says you may want to remove employment barriers such as transportation and childcare.
