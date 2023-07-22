LIMA, OH (WLIO) - What's pink, explosive, and has a total duration of 4 hours and 54 minutes? It's none other than the odd-couple cinematic event that has been taking the world by storm: The Barbenheimer double-feature is the box office's biggest since the July 18th premiere of "Mama Mia" and "Oppenheimer" Director's "The Dark Night" back in 2008.
The movies "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie" have been in development for several years. Pre-Production for the "Barbie" began in 2011, with four changes made to the lead role. Eventually, Margot Robbie accepted the role of Barbie, but only under the condition that the characters in the movie did not conform to typical stereotypes. Although Robbie portrays a character traditionally associated with Barbie, the aim was to create relatable characters that anyone could identify with in the world of Barbieland.
"Actually, Barbie came when I was nine years old, and my name is Barba, also. I never had the doll because it was too expensive for me to have one, but all my friends had them, and then they've been doing so much publicity about Barbie, and I couldn't wait to see it, and I have a granddaughter with me from Cincinnati seeing it," says Barb Sandy.
Like Barbie, the existence of J. Robert Oppenheimer has had a significant impact on how people perceive the world. In 2019, writer and director Christopher Nolan was inspired to make a biopic about Oppenheimer after receiving a book of his speeches. Nolan wanted to explore the historical reality of one of the world's biggest ethical debates. He even recreated the atomic bomb, using petroleum instead of nuclear energy, which he filmed at Oppenheimer's original testing location, the Trinity test site, in central New Mexico.
"I love historical dramas or movies based on things that actually happened, and a friend of mine chose this movie. But I love that it's true and based on things that happened, and I just want to learn a little bit more about what went down," exclaims Julie Webster.
The contrasting themes of these two films have piqued the curiosity and intrigue of moviegoers like never before. Social media users are actively contributing to the excitement surrounding what is now being referred to as the Barbenheimer phenomenon. They are sharing memes and mashups and planning back-to-back viewing parties to enjoy the double feature to the fullest. However, there is a pretty significant debate surrounding the appropriate viewing order for the two movies.
"After a lot of research and TikToking, I feel like the right way to watch it is to watch "Oppenheimer" first, go somewhere, go out to eat, and then come back and watch "Barbie." Like, and then afterward, talk about them both. That way, you follow up with kind of a happier film, less serious than "Oppenheimer." claims Emma Mueller
"I think you have to watch "Oppenheimer" first because it's just more serious, and then, you can go out and come back all dressed up for the "Barbie" movie," adds Quintin Miller
"Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" are two of the highest-grossing movies at this year's box office. These films have earned high praise from both critics and viewers. Although there has been talk of a "Barbie" sequel, it has been delayed due to the ongoing actors' and writers' strike.