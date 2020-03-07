The Lima Beane Chorus takes the stage at Trinity United Methodist Church

The Lima Beane Chorus performed at the Trinity United Methodist Church Saturday night as part of the Ronald W. Richards Concert Series.
The singers dazzled in their red jackets on the stage of the church as they belted out the notes of classic barbershop tunes. They were performing a concert for the Ronald W. Richard Concert series that raises money for the Kiwanis Young Musicians Scholarship Fund. The chorus is happy to be a part of a community where music is still valued and they have many chances to perform.
“With the arts, it’s sort of a dying thing around a lot of communities but Lima is still pretty active with their Symphony Chorus, and the Community Chorus, and the Symphony Orchestra,” says Terry Reichenbach, the Music and Performance VP.
The next concert in the series will feature the Lima Concert Band Flute Choir on Sunday March 15th at Trinity United Methodist Church. The event is free to attend.