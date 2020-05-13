The Lima "Beanie" will be out in the community May 15th for his "Wave Tour"

The City of Lima's mascot is hitting the road to get out and visit area residents.
This Friday, May 15th, "Beanie" will be at several locations around the city on his "Wave Tour". He thought it was time to get outside for some fresh air and see his neighbors. The "Wave Tour" is a no-contact event and people are encouraged to take pictures of "Beanie" from a safe social distance to enter a photo contest.
Neighborhood Specialist Autumn Swanson explains, “we’re having a contest with this. So you can drive by and snap a picture of Beanie then send it to my e-mail; autumn.swanson@cityhall.lima.oh.us. Just send it to me by Monday, May 18th and we’re going to pull for a prize.
"Beanie" will be at 6 locations starting at 5 pm through 8 pm for 15-minute visits. Those locations are:
The corner of 4th and Main Streets 5:00 - 5:15 pm
Lima Town Square 5:30 - 5:45 pm
Lincoln Park Train Museum 6:00 – 6:15 pm
Bradfield Community Center 6:30 - 6:45 pm
Corner of Spring and Collett Streets 7:00 – 7:15 pm
Independence Elementary School 7:30 – 7:45 pm
Pictures submission deadline is Monday, May 18th.