The Lima Exchange Club gives out $5,200 to organization that support youth

The Lima Exchange Club helping those who are helping children in the Allen County area. The club handed out $5,200 among nine different organizations.
The Allen County D.A.R.E. program and the Lima Youth Roller Hockey program each got $1,000. St. Jude Children Research Hospital, Samaritan House of Lima, National Exchange Club Foundation, Rally Point Youth Center, Heart and Sole, and the Northwest Ohio Literacy Council each got $500. The Ohio Youth Golf Clinic received $200. The money came from fundraisers the club did over the past year. The donations help the club continue their work with local youth.
“So the Lima Exchange Club as well as the National Exchange Club, our mission is the children of our community,” says Sarah Stevenson, Pres., Lima Exchange Club. “But mainly to prevent child abuse but really to educate and empower those children in all directions of their lives. So the charities that we donate to has something to do, one way or another about supporting, celebrating the children in our community.”
Stevenson says if you are interested in helping local children and may want to join the Lima Exchange Club. They meet every Monday at the Milano’s at 11:45 am.