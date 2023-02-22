The Lima Fire Department welcomes four new firefighters

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Fire Department officially welcomed four new firefighters.
Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith swore in four additional firefighters to B-shift. Ross Kohler, Craig Recker, Jon Buchanan, and Anthony Truesdale have come with experience from other area departments and ambulance services. All the new recruits are excited to be part of the Lima Fire Department.
"I grew up in the city. I've been here my whole life and I've always had my eye on the fire service. It's something I've always wanted to do I would say. I always like to give back to the community," said Anthony Truesdale, Lima firefighter.
Truesdale encourages anyone interested in becoming a firefighter to follow through with the process for hiring and they will see how fulfilling the job can be.