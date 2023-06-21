The Lima Half-Mile returns this Saturday at the Allen County Fairgrounds

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - For four decades, the Allen County Fairgrounds has been the home to some of the best flat track racing.
This Saturday, over 60 motorcycle racers will be back to try and tame the Lima Half-Mile and walk away a winner. Since the track at the fairgrounds is mainly used for harness racing, the surface is a little different than the hard clay tracks the riders are used to running on, which creates a fun experience for spectators.
"But this is like really old school cushion flat track racing at its best. This race track is very iconic, this weekend is very iconic. 38 plus years, action-packed, family-oriented event, heck of a show," says Jared Mees, coordinator and marketing of the Lima Half-Mile Races.
Tickets for this Saturday's races range between 40 and 90 dollars for adults and 35 to 50 kids 12 and under. You can purchase them at the gate or by going to the Lima Half-Mile website. Gates open at 2 p.m., open ceremonies around 6:30 p.m.