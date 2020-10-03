The Lima Mall holds Community Day

The Lima Mall held their Community Day event on Saturday where they also unveiled their brand new artwork installation.
The Lima Mall provided a day of family fun outside in the beautiful Fall weather. Several local organizations were there for Community Day including Homeless Books with free books and the All Starr Pets with a Halloween pet costume contest.
Saturday was also the big day for the Lima Mural Art Project who got to unveil their new mural for the mall.
Dennis Hempker, the founder of Lima Mural Project says, “I would love to create a sense of culture in Lima, something that we’ve done and kind of made for ourselves around here that people would come from other cities and other towns just to drive around and kind of use Lima as a living theatre.”
The Lima mural art project will be doing their annual community mural this year at our daily bread next Sunday the 11th. The event starts at 11:00 am. and the community is invited to help paint.