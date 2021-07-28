The Lima Police Department is looking to increase their ranks and are offering a free tutorial session to explain the process.
Tomorrow night representatives from the L-P-D will be at the Bradfield Center to go over the civil service test that is required when applying to become an officer. The session will also be live on the departments facebook page. Police officials say the session is very informative and that sometimes it’s the thought of a “test” that could be holding someone back from applying.
Major Jim Baker explains, “Do not be scared of the test. I mean test’s create stress and the whole part of this tutorial is to reduce and eliminate that stress. We’ll go over every aspect of the test and we will have you completely prepared for success.”
The tutorial session begins at 7pm in person and live on facebook. It will also be able to be seen again any time after the livestream. The civil service test is scheduled for Saturday August 28th.