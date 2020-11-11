The Lima Police investigating a fatal Tuesday night shooting

The Lima Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting incident that happened Tuesday night.
According to the Lima Police Department, they were called out to 412 West Murphy for a shooting around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officers found a female dead inside the home with a gunshot wound. The female's identity has not been released and her body was taken to Lucas County Coroner's Office for an autopsy. The incident is still under investigation and additional details will be released when the autopsy report is complete.
Media release from Lima Police Department 11/11/2020: On Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 8:27 pm, officers from the Lima Police Department responded to 412 W Murphy in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a female inside the residence who was suffering from a gunshot wound. Medical personnel arrived on scene and determined the female had succumb to her injuries. The female’s body was transported to the Lucas County Coroner’s office so an autopsy could be performed. The incident is still under investigation at this time, additional details will be released pending the outcome of the Coroner’s report.