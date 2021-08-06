The Lima Samaritan House Giving Campaign Underway

Many non-profits are still struggling to make up lost ground during the pandemic with some not only struggling financial but also finding it difficult to get routine projects completed.
The Samaritan House has been helping homeless women and children for 34 years in the Allen County area with their funding coming from the federal government and local matching funds. The annual budget is $300,000 which works out to approximately $34 a day to provide 24/7/365 assistance. Due to the continuing pandemic, they are once again holding a virtual “Giving Campaign”. Not only are they in need of financial assistance but donations have slowed due to other non-profits struggling.
Samaritan House Executive Director Brandi Schroeder explains, “We use to have a lot more food items coming in because there were other groups meeting and meals would come in. Now we have less of that so that’s more time we’re spending running to get the things we need. S not only does it bless us when people get items off of that wish list but it’s doubly, so we get the items and it also saves the staff time from doing the running. So, it truly is hands and feet.”
Even a small gesture of weeding the playground would be of great help. You can find their wish list at samaritanhouselima.org where you can also make a financial donation. Or Call 419.222.4663