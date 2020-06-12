The Longest Day still happening in Wapakoneta

Despite the COVID-19 barriers, members of "The Longest Day in Wapakoneta" are joining together virtually to fight Alzheimer's disease.
"The Longest Day" is a movement organized by the Alzheimer's Association that takes place on the summer solstice of every year. Wapak plans to hold the event just like the past three years, except this time, people will enjoy it from the comfort of their own homes. The longest day in Wapakoneta originally started as a cooking class and today has grown into a full event. This is Wapakoneta's fourth year of putting on the event. Even though they won't be physically joining together this year, "The longest day in Wapakoneta" is committed as ever in fighting Alzheimer's.
"With everything going on and the spirit of social distancing, I actually first thought that we wouldn't be able to do anything, but in the last couple weeks I realized that we actually can do something still, and we've basically taken our event and switched it to an online broadcast," said Anthony Brookhart, Longest Day in Wapakoneta Committee Chairman.
The event on June 20th will kick off with a worship service and will be followed by sitting yoga and music therapy. You can visit their website at https://www.asmileandasong.com/wapaktld