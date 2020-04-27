The March 17th Ohio Presidential Primary coming to an end

Its been nearly ten weeks since voting began for Ohio’s 2020 primary and it’s coming to an end on Tuesday.
In-person voting for the March 17th primary was stopped due to concerns of public health surrounding the coronavirus. Absentee ballots have been distributed and Tuesday is the last day to submit them to the board of elections. In Allen County, 15,000 ballots have been mailed. There is only limited in-person voting on Tuesday. You may vote if you are disabled, homeless, or your requested ballot has not arrived in time. With this unordinary voting procedure election, officials say the response has been poor.
Allen County Election Board Director Kathy Meyer explains, “The turn out, considering how many we’ve sent out, we’re still getting ballots back in, is low, it’s about 24% right now.”
In the 2016 Presidential Primary, the turnout was 41%. In 2012, it was 32%. Voting ends Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m., with no polls being open, they hope to have results except for provisional ballots in early. We will have those results for you here on Your Hometown Stations. If you still have any questions about the primary you can go to the board of elections website at allen.boe.ohio.gov.