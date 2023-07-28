The Meeting Place help get people in the Christmas spirit in July

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It sounded like Christmas, and it smelt like Christmas even through it was sweltering outside. The Meeting Place on Market held their Christmas in July event where residents could come in for their favorite winter drink, listen to carols and even let the kids do some holiday crafts and cookie decorating. Those in attendance say they are now itching for the holidays.
“It is always nice to come and listen to the Christmas carols It kind of gets you prepared for the holidays. It's weird because it's July, that halfway mark that gets you pumped for the Christmas season,” says Jessica Johnson.
This is the 3rd year that the Meeting Place has held their Christmas in July event and say they will hold it again next year.