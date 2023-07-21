The Meeting Place is bringing the sights, smells, and delicious tastes of Christmas to July

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Even though it's the middle of summer, July is bringing thoughts of sugar plums to many people's minds.
The Meeting Place on Market is offering the sights, sounds, smells, and tastes of Christmas to Lima next week. There will be bakery and Christmas coffee samples, along with free activities for the kids. There will even be a carol sing-a-long. Something for everyone who is thinking about Christmas.
"The most fun thing that we do is we have free activities for the kids, or the young at heart, right? So anyone can make Christmas ornaments, decorate Christmas cookies, we thank Mel's Bakery for helping with that," stated Jennifer Brogee, owner of The Meeting Place.
Their Christmas in July event is next Friday, July 28th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. They promise it will be a blast of winter.