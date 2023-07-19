July 19, 2023 Press Release from The Meeting Place on Market: Lima, OH - The Meeting Place on Market invites the public to a Christmas in July community event on Friday, July 28th, 2023, 9 am - 2 pm, at 220 W Market St, Lima, Ohio.
Scheduled events include:
9 am through 2 pm, enjoy bakery samples and Christmas coffee samples. Free activities for the kids include making ornaments with The Meeting Place elves, and cookie decorating with Mel from Miss Mel’s Bakery. Holiday favorite coffee drinks such as Peppermint Mochas, Frosty’s Favorite, and kid sized Candy Cane Cocoas will be featured.
9 am - 11 am: Snowflake the elf will stop by for some fun photo opportunities.
10 am: Storytime with the Lima Public Library
11 am through 1 pm: Live Christmas music by Veronica McLaurine
1 pm: Carol sing-along
The Lima Public Library, YESFM, Mercy Health, and other community focused organizations will be set up with some fun activities during various times throughout the event.
For more information, visit: https://meetingplaceonmarket.com/