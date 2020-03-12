The Met is offering designated drivers a tasty free drink for St. Patrick's Day

The MET has teamed up with the Lima Allen County Safe Community Coalition to make sure everyone has a designated “St. McSober Driver” for the upcoming holiday.
The MET is brewing up a plan to get everyone home safe this St. Patrick's Day. As a courtesy for all designated drivers, they will be providing them with a free St. Paddy's themed mocktail that will tickle their taste buds. This concoction is a mix of cucumber, lime, ginger beer, and simple syrup, and is completely non-alcoholic.
“Drinking water, and soda water, and sprite with some green food coloring might seem like “fun” to you, but for some people, it’s not," says Robert Nelson, owner of the Met. "So we think this drink will hit the pallet of our designated drivers who we greatly appreciate quite well, and we’ll even give them a second on the house.”
Although you might only be Irish for a day, remember a DUI stays on your record for life. Local officers are also preparing for St. Paddy's Day.
The Ohio Department of Public Safety gives the Lima Police Department and other local law enforcement grants to have officers on overtime for events like these. Although there will be extra officers on patrol for the big celebration, the police still want people to take extra steps to encourage each other to stay safe.
Major Patrick Coon of the Lima Police Department says, “It’d be great if the other establishments around would also follow their lead and provide drinks such as this for not just St. Patrick’s Day, but all occasions, all days.”
Don't try your luck this St. Patrick's Day, make sure you have a designated driver.