The need for Court Appointed Special Advocates remains

If one additional child gets a voice, it’s all worth it.
Crime Victims Service held their first in-person “CASA” orientation on Thursday. The Court Appointed Special Advocate program has about 80 current volunteers but 50 more are needed to meet the needs of children in Allen and Putnam counties that are neglected or abused. “CASA” is volunteer-based to give the children a voice in the courtroom.
Program Manager Sara Heitmeyer explains, “And we’re going to get there. I know that the community is going to step up and we’re going to keep having orientations and classes. And when the is right feel free to give us a call. Even if that’s today. You know we’ll still open the class doesn’t open until the middle of July and we will be excited to talk to you more about CASA.”
You can watch Thursday’s orientation on their Facebook page and give them a call if you are interested.