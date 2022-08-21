The number of special interest and FFA projects is higher than normal at Allen Co. Fair

The Allen County Junior fair has some growth this year and more students are seeing positive effects of taking a project to the fair. If you head down to the Junior Fair building, the one thing you are going to notice is that there are a lot of students doing a wide range of projects in Allen County. Between the Junior Fair special interest and the FFA, there are 1,300 special interest projects that went through the judging process which is higher than normal.

“Our special interest projects allow kids that don’t live on farms, or don’t have those abilities to have those animals at their house to be able to complete a 4H projects,” says Kelly Coble, Allen County Junior Fair 4H educator. “We have a ton of woodworking projects, our sewing projects, our food projects, and we have seen a lot of increasing in our natural resources projects.”

