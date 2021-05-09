The Ohio Auditor's Office is reviewing unemployment fraud system in the state

Ohio’s Auditor’s office is doing audits of the unemployment compensation fraud system. While cases of fraud have started to fall recently, they have been going on since the summer of 2020. Auditor Keith Faber wonders why it took so long for the Ohio Job and Family Services to come to his office to review fraud claims that have cost the state hundreds of millions of dollars.
“A lot of this money is federal money that we will never see again,” says State Auditor Keith Faber. “It has gone to Nigeria, it has gone to China, it has gone to Russia, it has gone to places that have organized institutional operations. There is a lot of local fraud as well. If you have listed your house for sale, you probably got those unemployment comp cards in the mail. One of my employees in my I.T. division listed his house and got 28 going to the same location. They tell us the department of Job and Family Services after our inquiries and our suggests are cracking down on that.”
But if you get a card, Faber says to report it at one of the ways below:
Go Online to report fraud at https://unemploymenthelp.ohio.gov/
Call Special Investigations Unit 1-866-Fraud-OH
Email your tip to fraudohio@ohioauditor.gov
Write a letter to the Auditor’s office
88 E. Broad St. PO #1140
Columbus, OH 43215