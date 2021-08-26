The Ohio Redistricting Commission holds public hearing in Lima

The Ohio Redistricting Commission's series of statewide public hearings made a stop in Lima on Thursday.
The seven member commission is holding 10 public hearings in various parts of the state this week. They are tasked with drawing the new 99 Ohio House districts and the 33 Ohio Senate districts based on the new census data. The commission is looking to have the new maps done by September 15th. The public hearings give citizens the chance to talk about their concerns with the process and even propose their own maps to the group. Because the population has changed in the last census, the district lines will shift to help make sure that all districts have the same amount of people.
“The requirement is to start in the major cities and work outward,” says Ohio Speaker of the House Bob Cupp, Co-Chair of the Commission. “We will have to wait and see how that all comes out. It can be kind of a complicated process and sometimes there are unexpected things. It’s why it takes a while to do.”
In 2015, Ohio voters approved a law that sets up the commission to prevent gerrymandering and the League of Women Voters of Ohio is trying make sure the commission adheres to those rules that were established by the voters.
“Right now what happens is the maps are rigged,” says Jen Miller, Ex. Dir. League of Women Voters of Ohio. “They are really insulated from changes in voter preference. Almost every seat is guaranteed to win by that party. So here is what happens, if a lawmaker knows he or she will always win their seat they don’t have to listen to the voters, instead they can play to hyper partisan extremes and big donors. So, what we need are maps that truly represent the people.”
If you couldn’t attend any of the public hearings, and would like to submit a map or make a statement in the process log on to https://redistricting.ohio.gov/