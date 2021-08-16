The Ohio Redistricting Commission will have public hearing in Lima on Aug. 26th

August 23rd through the 27th, The Ohio Redistricting Commission will be traveling the state to hold public hearings to get input on redrawing of the Ohio Legislative Districts.
There are 10 public hearings scheduled. The commission will be at Ohio State Lima on Thursday, August 26th from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. The Ohio House and Senate districts get redrawn every 10 years and use the census data to track the movement of the population. Senate President Matt Huffman, Speaker of House Bob Cupp, Ohio Auditor Keith Faber, and Governor Mike DeWine sit on the seven-member commission. The goal is to have maps approved by September 1st.
The commission doesn’t handle the redrawing of the congressional districts, that falls upon the Ohio lawmakers. If they cannot agree on the new map, then the commission could be called in to redraw those lines.