The Ohio SPCA located on Elida Road needs the community's help as funding is scarce

It is an ongoing battle each day to take care of this animals and we need the community’s help.
The Ohio SPCA, located off State Route 309 here in Allen County, is running on a skeleton crew during the pandemic as the number of animals coming into the facility continue to grow. They currently have 200 cats and several dozen dogs waiting for their forever home. The agency is in need of donations to care for the animals as their main source of funding is not coming in.
Ohio SPCA manger Jason Asaro adds, “With adoptions being down and our fundraisers being cut off for the year, donations is key. Nominal financial donations are really what we need the most. These little guys need your help.”
If you would like to help you can donate to the Ohio SPCA online or by mailing a check to them at 3606 Elida Road, Lima 45806.