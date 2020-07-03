The Ohio State Highway Patrol wants you to have a safe 4th of July

Last year, the 4th of July holiday weekend was one of the most traveled times of the year. One year later, the COVID pandemic has changed all of that.
Even though the roads are not going to be as busy as past years on the 4th, AAA says there will still be millions of Americans hitting the road to celebrate America’s birthday.
It’s another holiday weekend and people are eager to get out and travel for their celebrations, something many people haven’t been able to do since COVID hit.
For people who live in Michigan, they are feeling the full effect of the pandemic with most of their state still shut down.
David Haupt, a traveler coming from Sterling Heights in Michigan headed to Kentucky for the holiday, says that like him, many other people are traveling out of state for the 4th.
“I’ve seen a lot of Michigan license plates on the road, I really have,” says Haupt. “Our state’s pretty locked down still so we said we gotta get out of our state so we can do something. I’ve got a little bit of cabin fever going on, I want to get out, get on the road, and have fun.”
The 4th of July is a holiday to honor our Freedom and while people are celebrating, law enforcement wants to make sure everyone stays safe.
Sergeant Alec Coil, the assistant post commander at the Lima Post Ohio State Highway Patrol says, “If you’re out on the roadways, that your family can feel safe that we’re out there doing our jobs to remove any kind of hazard or any kind of impaired drivers. This way you can get from point A to point B to enjoy your weekend.”
Sgt. Coil is urging everyone to not drive impaired this holiday, but they are also warning about distracted driving. Not all of your distractions can come from inside the car, and you might find yourself driving through a firework display.
“If you come across a municipal fireworks display that's happening and you can see it while you're driving, or even a residential display that's going on, and if you want to take part in that and watch it then all we’re saying is find a place to park safely, and then you can enjoy that firework show even if it is a small one.”
The Ohio State Highway Patrol has a zero-tolerance policy for drunk drivers on this holiday weekend. If you see a driver who could possibly be impaired, you are urged to call #677 to report them.