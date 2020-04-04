The Ohio State University will be going virtual for their spring graduation because of the COVID-19 outbreak. President Michael Drake announced the change for the May 3rd commencement ceremony Friday night. Students, parents and guest can watch a live stream of the ceremony at noon from Ohio Stadium. There will be around 12,000 diplomas awarded that day, which will be later mailed to the graduates. Apple CEO Tim Cook will give the commencement address and Drake says a physical recognition for the graduates will happened in the future at a yet to be determined date.