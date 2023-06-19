The rising need of helping survivors live their best lives after cancer

COLUMBUS, OH (OSUCCC—James) - There are more than eighteen million cancer survivors in the United States, and that number is expected to rise to twenty-six million by 2040 as early detection and advancing treatments are helping patients live longer. Barb Consiglio has the details on the growing need to help cancer survivors thrive long after remission.
Most people wouldn't see cancer as one of the best things to happen to them, but LaQuinta Haynes takes pride in proving that she is not like most people.
"I think my cancer diagnosis was a blessing because it changed me," commented LaQuinta Haynes, a cancer survivor. "It changed how I looked at life."
She didn't always feel that way. After LaQuinta's leg was amputated to treat osteosarcoma, she withdrew from the world.
It wasn't until LaQuinta saw a therapist with the cancer survivorship clinic at the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center—James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute that she was able to see life's new possibilities and find new passion as an athlete.
"It made me think about what I could do versus what I couldn't do," stated Haynes.
"We're really trying to hear them out, hear what they're going through, and then provide them with the resources moving forward to give them a good quality of life," explained Denise Schimming, OSU Richard J. Solove Research Institute.
"They range from mind, body, and spirit programs, expressive arts programs, including art and music therapy, physical programs that incorporate exercise," said Schimming.
Here at OSUCCC—James, a patient is a survivor starting the day of diagnosis, when they can start tapping into free resources² from one-on-one support for common long-term side effects like pain, fatigue, and depression, to group classes where they can connect with other survivors through shared experiences.
"My message to other survivors or even other cancer patients would be don't stop living because life isn't over. It's just beginning," added Haynes.
By working through her feelings, LaQuinta is now breaking new barriers every day but says her greatest joy is inspiring others to live life to the fullest.