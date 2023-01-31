The Ruta Beggars visit Liberty Arts Magnet to give students a taste of bluegrass music

The Ruta Beggars followed up their performance by guest speaking in today's music classes. The band is made up of 5 members who met while studying at the Berklee College of Music in the American Roots program. The Ruta Beggars' guitarist Micah Nicolis is an area local from Wapakoneta who prides himself on sharing the band's love of bluegrass music with younger generations.
"So we are taking tunes they already know taking things like "Hot Cross Buns" and "Old McDonald" that we just played and showing them what it sounds like with a bluegrass arrangement and bluegrass backing instruments. So earlier we had them sort of clapping and stomping where the bass player might play or where the mandolin player might play. The biggest payoff that we could have visiting a school like this is to send each one of them home with a love of music and inspire them to play. Whether it's bluegrass or not, find their love of music," said Nicah Nicol, guitarist for the Ruta Beggars.
