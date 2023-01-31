The Ruta Beggars visit Liberty Arts Magnet to give students a taste of bluegrass music

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Boston bluegrass band, The Ruta Beggars performed for Lima City's Liberty Arts Magnet School.

The Ruta Beggars visit Liberty Arts Magnet to give students a taste of bluegrass music

The Ruta Beggars followed up their performance by guest speaking in today's music classes. The band is made up of 5 members who met while studying at the Berklee College of Music in the American Roots program. The Ruta Beggars' guitarist Micah Nicolis is an area local from Wapakoneta who prides himself on sharing the band's love of bluegrass music with younger generations.

The Ruta Beggars visit Liberty Arts Magnet to give students a taste of bluegrass music

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Hey Lima! Born in Fort Worth, Texas, I moved to Lima when I was 13  and have lived here since. I graduated from Bath High School, then went to Bowling Green State University for my Bachelor’s in Marketing with a minor in Communications. Now I’m back home, working here as a multimedia journalist.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.