The Secret Garden Society is "planting" around Lima

Many people have gotten to experience some of the "Wine Fairies" magic that have been spread through the area, but now there’s another group in town that has Lima blooming with positivity and they’re called The Secret Garden Society.
Jodi Walters of Lima adores her garden, and her love of flowers and plants even spread to her family. Walters wanted to share the joy that gardening brings her with others, so her and her daughter set up the Facebook page "The Secret Garden Society" and set out to “plant” people, much like getting “wined” from the wine fairies.
Walters says, “Me, myself, I’ve been planted multiple times just the other day, and you get home, maybe you’ve had a bad day, you know with the world the way it is, and it’s just wonderful to know that someone else thought of you.”
While Walters liked the idea of giving gifts to neighbors and friends anonymously, she thought that giving plants is something that can involve any person no matter what age. The Secret Garden Society has almost 3,000 members who discuss gardening tips and ideas, and of course “plant” other members.
“It just fills your heart," says Walters. "Not that it’s not nice to get things, but it’s just so much better to give, honestly."
And her daughter Whytni Gallagher has taken part in the secret garden society, even handing out mini macrame plant hanger kits along with other natural goodies. Gallagher, just like her mom, loves to spread kindness to the members of the group.
“I will go through and look for a post after I’ve planted people to see if they’ve received them, and they’re always super excited," says Gallagher. "I’ve always made somebody’s day, or they weren’t expecting it, or they were having a bad day and it made it all better. So, if I can have that impact on even one person, it’s awesome.”
The mother and daughter duo say that all are welcome to join their group, and the only thing you need is a want to spread positivity.