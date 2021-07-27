The Smith Jones Family Foundation organizing the 2021 Lima Educational Field Trip

A local family foundation is hoping to get some high school students fired up for college.
The Smith Jones Family Foundation is presenting their 2021 Lima Educational Field Trip on August 28th. They will be heading to Columbus for a HBCU classic football game between Kentucky State and Central State. The day will also see students attending a HBCU college and career fair, a private reception, and the battle of the bands. Foundation members say it’s important for students to have the experience.
Londell Smith of the Smith Jones Family Foundation adds, “Our whole desire is to make sure if you want to go to college that not only can you fill out an application or your FASFA but you have all the other tools necessary do that you can get through college not just to college.”
The Field Trip is $100 per person and includes all activities food, swag bag and round-trip transportation. You can register online or call the number on your screen for more information. Any one under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.