The start of the 100 deadliest days for teen drivers

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says there were nearly 12,000 total deaths nationwide last year, in the months of June, July, and August due to car crashes. Half of the people killed last summer were not the driver of the vehicle.
Fatal crashes involving teen drivers double during the summer months, so law enforcement says it is important for parents to talk to their young drivers about safety when they are on the road.
“We find that the parents being engaged and talking to the kids about safe driving practices, tends to go better for those kids as drivers,” says Lt. Alec Coil, Lima Post Commander. “Because the parents are engaged and reinforcing good driving, setting a good example when they are driving, when the teenagers with them as a passenger, they can see them use turn signals and not see them drive distracted and things like that and then that will carry over. “
The time of day the teen driver is out, also plays a factor, in the number of crashes they get into.
“Just when it is dark in general, the crash rate for teenagers starts to go up,” adds Coil. “So, if you can limit the time they have to drive at night, then that could be helpful.”
AAA says summer travel could be deadlier for everyone, not just teen drivers, because they are predicting a higher amount of motorists out on the roads.
