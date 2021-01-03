The start to Ohio's vaccine rollout is slower than expected

The COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues to be slower than expected in Ohio. According to the Ohio Department of Health, as of January 1st, there have been 152,030 doses given, or 1.3% of the total population has gotten their first round of vaccine. Right now, health care workers and nursing home staff, and residents can get the vaccine. Governor Mike DeWine said during his last briefing that 60% of nursing home staff have chosen not to take the vaccine. That plus, the holidays and shipping problems have also contributed to the slow rollout in the Buckeye State. Ohio expected another half a million doses last week and another quarter of a million doses of the 2nd round of the Pfizer vaccine this coming week. DeWine wants to see a faster turnaround and getting more people vaccinated.
“We have got to execute on what we have,” says DeWine. “When we are given vaccines we have to do everything we can to get them into arms just as quick as we can and get them into the priority groups that have been set. That is what our job is.”
The vaccination breaks down for West Central Ohio as of January 1st looks like this:
- Allen County - 993 doses or 0.97% of the county population
- Auglaize County - 404 doses or 0.88% of the county population
- Putnam County - 449 doses or 1.33% of the county population
- Mercer County - 565 doses or 1.37% of the county population
- Shelby County - 325 doses or 0.67% of the county population
- Hancock County - 782 doses or 1.03% of the county population
- Hardin County - 166 doses or 0.53% of the county population
- Logan County - 325 doses or 0.71% of the county population
- Van Wert County - 152 doses or 0.54% of the county population
- Paulding County - 129 doses or 0.69% of the county population
Ohio started giving out vaccines in Mid-December to front line health workers. After the first group is done, residents over the age of 65 and those living with severe congenital and developmental disorders are next, followed by schoolteachers and staff. But it is unknown when that distribution will begin.