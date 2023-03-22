The state rests their case in Day 3 of the trial of Demarco Morris

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The state wraps up presenting their case in the murder trial for Demarco Morris.

During the third day of testimony, the coroner took the stand to say that Davion Latson was shot in the back while he was driving the truck away from the Perry Street home that Morris was at. Morris says that he shot Latson in self-defense.

Detective Steve Stechschulte also took the stand to talk about the investigation. Prosecutors also showed video from two interviews that Stechschulte had with Morris, where talked about the shooting. The defense will start presenting their case to the jury tomorrow.

