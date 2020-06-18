The Steering Committee has meeting over voter registration

The Steering Committee met Thursday afternoon to discuss some goals to register voters for the upcoming election.
One of the topics that the Steering Committee is trying to address is the low turnouts at the ballots. To combat this the committee has set a goal to conduct a campaign to register 10,000 residents of Lima. Another goal is to engage the community stakeholders to strengthen the participation in Lima through voter registration and empower citizens to be active participants in bettering the community. We spoke the Chairman of the Steering Committee about the power of being a registered voter.
Dr. Willie Heggins said, “It’s the bedrock for how you actually impact change. Peaceful protests are great, but ultimately you have to get people to the polls, so that when you begin thinking about getting other individuals involved in the political enterprise. If you are not registered to vote, you cannot participate in the activity.”
There will be a Townhall Meeting on July 2nd at the Chapel of Impact Center (2000 N Cole St, Lima, Ohio 45801).