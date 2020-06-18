The Steering Committee has meeting over voter registration

The Steering Committee met Thursday afternoon to discuss some goals to register voters for the upcoming election.

The Steering Committee has meeting over voter registration

One of the topics that the Steering Committee is trying to address is the low turnouts at the ballots. To combat this the committee has set a goal to conduct a campaign to register 10,000 residents of Lima. Another goal is to engage the community stakeholders to strengthen the participation in Lima through voter registration and empower citizens to be active participants in bettering the community. We spoke the Chairman of the Steering Committee about the power of being a registered voter.

The Steering Committee has meeting over voter registration

Dr. Willie Heggins said, “It’s the bedrock for how you actually impact change. Peaceful protests are great, but ultimately you have to get people to the polls, so that when you begin thinking about getting other individuals involved in the political enterprise. If you are not registered to vote, you cannot participate in the activity.”

There will be a Townhall Meeting on July 2nd at the Chapel of Impact Center (2000 N Cole St, Lima, Ohio 45801).

 

Meteorologist

Hello! My name is Cameron Saliga, from Middlefield, Ohio, a short distance from Cleveland. I recently graduated from Ohio University in May of 2019 with my Bachelors of Science in Meteorology.