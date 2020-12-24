The tradition of last-minute Christmas shopping floods Lima stores

It's a tradition as rich as opening presents Christmas morning. Of course, we're talking about last-minute Christmas shopping.
No matter where you look, stores were flooded with people looking for that last-minute gift on Christmas Eve. Or maybe they're trying to find something because their online orders weren't delivered in time. Some are out just trying to complete their Christmas meal preparations. But whether you're buying for yourself, family, or friends, there's no doubt this year will feel different.
"It's (going) to be a lot more isolated," said Todd Hoersten, doing some last-minute shopping. "We're just kind of getting all — we're picking up some things to just drop off at some people's houses. That'll kind of cover the gift-giving."
Some people are even using their last-minute shopping to include their furry friends at home.
"Getting some last-minute gifts for my dog," Mark Mullenhour said. "So, she just had a medical scare, so she's on the mend now. So, I'm just going to treat her nice this Christmas."
Stores like Meijer could see a post-Christmas rush as well, as people begin redeeming those gift cards.