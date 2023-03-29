The Transportation Review Advisory Council approves $391.9 million for projects

Press Release from the Ohio Department of Transportation: COLUMBUS - The Transportation Review Advisory Council (TRAC) has unanimously approved the annual list of projects to receive funding from the Ohio Department of Transportation's Major New Capacity Program over the next four years. It includes nearly $392 million in new funding commitments for 27 projects. This includes $167.4 million for project development and $224.5 million for construction.
“In keeping with Governor Mike DeWine’s vision, transportation is connecting all regions of Ohio to a prosperous future,” said ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks.
New construction commitments include:
- Brown County: SR 32 = $3.9 million
- New interchange between Brooks-Malott and Bodman Roads
- June 2023 Construction
- Hancock County: I-75 and County Road 99 = $23.9 million
- Reconstruct existing interchange to a Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI)
- June 2024 Construction
- Clermont County: State Route 32 = $8.4 million
- New Interchange at Glen-Este Withamsville Road
- April 2024 Construction
- Henry County: US 24 and County Road 17D = $13.0 million
- New Tight Diamond Interchange
- 2025 Construction
- Fairfield County: US 33 and Pickerington Road = $47.0 million
- New Interchange (Governor’s 150 Safety Project)
- May 2025 Construction
- Ross County: Bridge Street (State Route 159) = $7.1 million
- Add lane; intersection improvements; improvements at US 35 interchange
- March 2025 Construction
- Lawrence County: State Route 7 (Chesapeake Bypass) = $31.4 million
- Project constructs new two-lane 5-mile roadway from SR 527 interchange to SR 775
- This commitment funds Phase 2A, earthwork construction and drainage work
- February 2025 Construction
- Cuyahoga County: West 25th Street, MetroHealth Bus line = $12.0 million
- Implement Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) for approximately four miles
- 2025 Construction
- Erie County: US 6 Connectivity Corridor = $5.3 million
- Roadway improvements between City of Sandusky and City of Huron
- April 2026 Construction
- Hamilton County: I-75 (Thru the Valley) = $67.5 million
- Replace railroad bridge, including substructure for final realignment of exit ramp to Galbraith Road
- 2026 Construction
Projects in line for development commitments include:
- Seneca County: Fostoria Rail Grade Separation = $2.5 million
- Study feasibility of grade separation at S. Town Street in City of Fostoria
- Mahoning County: US 224 (SR 7 to Tiffany Blvd.) = $3.0 million
- Preliminary engineering activities to implement safety and capacity improvements
- Delaware County: US 23 Corridor (Waldo to Delaware) = $15.0 million
- Preliminary engineering activities to implement roadway improvements
- Franklin County: I-270 and I-71 = $2.0 million
- Detailed Design activities to implement ramp/interstate improvements
- Pickaway County: US 23 and SR 762 = $8.0 million
- Preliminary engineering and detailed designed activities for a new interchange
- Athens/Meigs County: US 33 Widening = $6.04 million
- Preliminary engineering and detailed designed activities to implement widening
- Knox County: SR 13 = $3.3 million
- Right-of-way activities to implement relocation of SR 13
- Franklin County: US 33 Corridor (Refugee Road to Fairfield County Line) = $19.0 million
- Preliminary engineering activities to implement roadway improvements and a new interchange at Bixby Road
TRAC operates on an annual application cycle. At the completion of the application process TRAC members vote on the approval of the Major New Construction Program List of funding commitments for preliminary engineering, detailed design, right-of-way and project construction. Projects receiving funding commitments are placed into three "tiers" based upon the level of project development:
- Tier I - The group of projects recommended for construction during the upcoming four-year construction period.
- Tier II - The group of projects recommended for additional environmental, design or right-of-way development activities necessary before the projects would be available for construction.
- Tier III - The group of projects with previous phases funded for construction in Tier I. Projects placed in Tier III status are part of a long-range funding plan to advance multiple phase projects.
About TRAC
The Transportation Review Advisory Council (TRAC) was established by Ohio Revised Code in 1997 to help the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) develop and modify a project selection process which approves funding for the development and construction of the Major New Capacity Program.
The TRAC has nine members and is chaired by the Director of ODOT. Six members are appointed by the Governor and one each by the speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives and the president of the Ohio Senate. Members have overlapping terms. The Director provides funds for new construction only after assuring that system preservation needs have been met. The use of the new construction funds is the responsibility of the TRAC, but the TRAC does not have authority over other aspects of the Department of Transportation.