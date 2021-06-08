The Union Bank breaks ground on new Columbus Grove branch

The Union Bank breaks ground on the future of banking with their new branch in Putnam County.
The bank is moving their operations from their downtown Columbus Grove location to the front of their corporate offices on the north side of the village. This will be the first time in 15 years that the Columbus Grove staff will be at the same location. Plus, the new branch will be introducing a lot of new technology to the county, like biometric entry into customer accounts and more personal service through technology innovations. The continued investment by the long-time local banking institute is because of what they get in return from the area.
“Think about 117 years, it’s amazing that through all of that time, the support of the county to be able to keep jobs here, to continue to invest in nice facilities,” says Brian Young, President and CEO of the Union Bank. “It really is just a pleasure for us to do that, we are certainly blessed as an organization, by this county, and by our clients.”
The Union Bank's newest branch is expected to be completed by the end of this year.