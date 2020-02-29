The up and coming Legacy Arts had their first Winter Fest in downtown Lima

The up and coming Legacy Arts collaborated with Homies Productions and Artspace Lima for the first-ever Winter Fest in Downtown Lima Saturday night.
A night of music and art is just the start of what Legacy Arts is giving to the community. The Winterfest included four different musical performances along with a live painting, and visuals from Homies Productions. All of the proceeds from the event will go toward the Legacy Arts-Artspace/Lima Scholarship fund that is given to low income families to take classes at Artspace.
“Artists love coming to Lima, so I think that says a lot about the fact that they love coming to Lima and playing in the back of a comic and art shop," says Legacy Arts Co-Founder, Kayla Nocera. "Every show we’ve had, all the artists are super excited and just feel the love of the community coming out.”
Legacy Arts is a combination of Alter Ego Comics, Shop For Good Gifts, and Rustgaze Records. These local businesses collaborated last year to showcase the happenings in downtown Lima. Find them on Facebook to learn more about their next event, Geek Trivia on March 25th.