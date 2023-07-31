The West Ohio Food Bank is in need of employees and volunteers

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - As the need for food continues to grow, the West Ohio Food Bank is seeing the need to grow itself.
The West Ohio Food Bank is seeing more food coming into the facility and the need to get it to the area food banks has them in the position to hire additional employees. They are looking for a warehouse worker and a driver that would also work in the warehouse to keep productivity on track.
"We just need more manpower quite frankly in our warehouse in order to keep up with what's happening here. To get ready for the fall and the winter seasons ahead in order to cover all the 11 counties which we do. So we have a pretty busy warehouse to be a part of," explained Jason Aldrich, communications and public relations manager at West Ohio Food Bank.
You can also be a part of the West Ohio Food Bank by volunteering for a few hours. They have needs on the distribution lines, packing senior boxes, packing weekend boxes for students, and sorting donated food. Call 419-222--7946 to see how you can help. The West Ohio Food Bank is located at 1380 E. Kibby Street, Lima, OH.