The West Ohio Food Bank now has an app to inform the public on distributions and other events

The most asked question of the West Ohio Food Bank is when is your next distribution? Well, there’s now an app for that.
The West Ohio Food Bank introducing their new QR code that will automatically connect you to their app through let's all do good. This app will notify you of all the information about upcoming food distributions and other information about their mission to end hunger.
Jason Aldrich, Communication and Public Relations Manager explains. “This new Let's All Do Good app will send that information right to your smartphone. And again, it is a push notification. We want to urge folks to keep that on in their settings. Once you download the Let’s All Do Good app it is automatically on there.”
This app replaces the food bank's test alert service that many people subscribed to. The text service will be discontinued.