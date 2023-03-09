Theater students to get guidance from members of the Lovewell Institute for the Creative Arts

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The creative arts will be brought to Lima students thanks to a partnership between a Lima City Councilman and two New York City residents.
Derry Glenn announced plans to bring JJ Parkey and Carlos Cardova from the "Lovewell Institute for the Creative Arts" to Lima to work with area students on the different aspects of theatre. The staff members from the institute will hold a one-week workshop for students at Heir Force Community School and several other Lima City Schools.
"This is a win-win for Lima for having this. We continue to have some good things come to Lima especially good that it's art. We got some young future directors coming up, the kids at the school are very excited about it. The kids at the Heir Force Community School is where we started all of that. And they are excited about that. I am excited to bring them to Lima from New York
Sponsors are being sought for the event. Monetary donations, housing, and food can be made for the New York group. For more information, you can contact Derry Glenn at 419-905-9572.