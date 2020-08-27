Third person given prison time for planned robbery at Maplewood Apartments

A Lima man, who is the last of four who took part in an organized robbery, was sentenced Thursday.

Third person given prison time for planned robbery at Maplewood Apartments

Isahia Dyous has been sentenced to a minimum two years in prison to a max of three years after pleading to robbery. The prosecutor says Dyous had a minimal part in the Sept. 2019 robbery at Maplewood Apartments. Although a minimal role, the judge felt his criminal track record played a factor in the sentencing. He was also on community control for two weeks when this crime happened.

Third person given prison time for planned robbery at Maplewood Apartments

Tyshawn Thompson was at the apartments to return items to ex-girlfriend Jordyn Mitchell. Dyous, Cardale Funches, Breanna Cochran, and Mitchell planned to rob Thompson. Police found that Funches had a gun during the robbery. He had Dyous hold the gun but he didn't use it to threaten Thompson.

Funches and Mitchell are serving three years in prison. Cochran was placed on two years of probation.

 

Tags

Multimedia Video Journalist

Cleveland born and raised but has called Lima home for more than a year now. Eran is an avid sports fan and loves hearing live music. To keep up on all the top stories in western Ohio you can find Eran on Facebook or Twitter @EranHamiTV.